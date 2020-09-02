Erie County investigating M.T. Pockets after verbal confrontation between protesters, bar patrons

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tensions between protesters and bar patrons outside M.T. Pockets were high on Tuesday afternoon.

Although heated words, possibly including racial slurs, were exchanged, no one was hurt and no property was damaged at the scene on Hertel Ave.

Buffalo police say the protesters did not have a permit to be there.

The Erie County Department of Health received a number of complaints about the bar, where many patrons were seen without masks.

The department says its sanitarians will investigate, and that additional complaints aren’t necessary.

