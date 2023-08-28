BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials are trying to figure out what caused a baby to die after authorities responded to a report of an infant not breathing Sunday morning.

The rescue call came in just before 10 a.m. on the first block of Trammell Walk, between Clinton and William streets in Buffalo.

It’s not clear what happened, but the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine the baby’s cause of death.