BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 24-year-old Caleb Holmes.
Holmes was last seen Monday around 8:30 a.m. leaving his home on Grand Island, according to the ECSO.
The 24-year-old was apparently taking an NFTA bus to his Buffalo job.
He’s described as a black man, standing at 5’10” and weighing around 230 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a red #17 Buffalo Bills jersey, blue jeans and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Caleb Holmes is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at 716-858-2903, reference CL# 22-062128.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.