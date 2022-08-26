BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 24-year-old Caleb Holmes.

Holmes was last seen Monday around 8:30 a.m. leaving his home on Grand Island, according to the ECSO.

The 24-year-old was apparently taking an NFTA bus to his Buffalo job.

He’s described as a black man, standing at 5’10” and weighing around 230 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a red #17 Buffalo Bills jersey, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Caleb Holmes is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at 716-858-2903, reference CL# 22-062128.