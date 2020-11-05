Erie County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty phone scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says scammers have been posing as detectives in a series of phone calls.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the caller tells the victim that they’ve failed to answer a jury summons, but that the matter can be resolved if a fine is paid.

The scammer then says payment arrangements can be made over the phone, or in person at 10 Delaware Ave.

The Sheriff’s Office never tries to collect fines through phone calls. They also never take payments at 10 Delaware Ave. or ask for payments in the form of a gift card or prepaid card.

Authorities say anyone who receives a call like this should just hang up.

