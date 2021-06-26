Erie County’s Jesse Nash Health Center reopens as pandemic eases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An important resource in Buffalo is back to serving those in need. The Jesse Nash Health Center on William Street in Buffalo is back open to patients.

The Erie County Department of Health shut down the clinic last March when the pandemic began. Fast forward 15 months later and all family planning, sexual health, immunizations and tuberculosis clinics are fully operational five days a week.

Officials say these clinics are vital for people who live throughout Erie County.

“We like to provide care to the community, allow people that don’t have a place to go to come and seek care. There’s a lot of areas that don’t have good access to healthcare. And so we want to provide a place where people can come and get care for free or low cost,” said Medical Director Heather Territo.

Rapid HIV and Hepatitis C testing are also available at the clinic.