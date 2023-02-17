BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Marshals are looking for an escaped sex offender who’s believed to have returned to the Buffalo area.

Christopher Luke, who also has gone by “Chris” and “Dank Doe,” is 6’1″ and 280 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. The 42-year-old also has a scar on his left hand.

According to U.S. Marshals, Luke failed to report to a residential recovery program in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He was serving a sentence after being convicted in 2013 of sexual exploitation of minors — engaging in a child exploitation enterprise.

“Luke is believed to still have friends and family in Buffalo,” the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call authorities at (716) 225-0591.