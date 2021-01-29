ESD outlines changes to Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Empire State Development wants to bring the Broadway Market into the 21st century.
The agency released a list of recommendations from a consultant to revitalize the building.
– Progressively utilizing the structure’s entire 547,000 square feet for market uses, which currently equates to just 6 percent of its floor area;
– Filling the market with fresh and ethnic food stalls and international groceries, as well as restaurants and prepared food stalls;
– Making the structure’s basement accessible and renovating it to serve the Market’s tenants by adding space for walk-in coolers, freezers, and storage, as well as building utilities, freeing up additional tenant space and for enticing displays;
– Addressing the street-level and allowing multiple points of entry with new restaurants and grocers that would activate and extend out along public sidewalk areas; and
– Replacing problematic escalators with new freight and passenger elevators and improving parking garage areas so they are bright, attractive, safe, and accessible.Empire State Development
“These recommendations—inspired by the successful revitalization of similar markets across the country—will help the Broadway Market proactively evolve as a year-round destination both locally and for visitors from across the region and beyond,” Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler said.