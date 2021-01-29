ESD outlines changes to Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Empire State Development wants to bring the Broadway Market into the 21st century.

The agency released a list of recommendations from a consultant to revitalize the building.

– Progressively utilizing the structure’s entire 547,000 square feet for market uses, which currently equates to just 6 percent of its floor area;

– Filling the market with fresh and ethnic food stalls and international groceries, as well as restaurants and prepared food stalls;

– Making the structure’s basement accessible and renovating it to serve the Market’s tenants by adding space for walk-in coolers, freezers, and storage, as well as building utilities, freeing up additional tenant space and for enticing displays;

– Addressing the street-level and allowing multiple points of entry with new restaurants and grocers that would activate and extend out along public sidewalk areas; and

– Replacing problematic escalators with new freight and passenger elevators and improving parking garage areas so they are bright, attractive, safe, and accessible.

Empire State Development