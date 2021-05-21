Estranged boyfriend suspected of killing young mother and her mother

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — A brief moment of gunfire on Thursday morning took the lives of a young mother and her own mother while a six-year-old girl was inside the home on Layer Avenue in North Buffalo.

“I can’t believe that’s the end of her story,” said Jessica Eckborg, referring to her best friend Megan Wisniewski, 27, who often worked 60 hours a week in a warehouse as she raised her six year old daughter. “She had so many friends and so many people she impacted in life. She had so many people that she helped shape their life and helped shape the characters they’ve become, her AND her mother, it’s so crazy.”

At about 6am on Thursday, Megan and her own mother Margie Ramos, 63, were shot to death in their Layer Avenue home. “Her mom always had her door open for her,” said Eckborg. “Her Mom always took care of her daughter. It was second nature for her mom. She just did it, and Megan was grateful for it saying, ‘I would be lost without my mom.”

Related Content Two children shot in separate incidents hours apart underscores Buffalo’s gun violence spike

Buffalo Police say the lead suspect is Raphael Perez, 36, who hours later took his took his own life at his home on Tenth Street. He is the former boyfriend, who Megan and her daughter used to live with until six months ago. “They had broken up and she had said ‘ You know I don’t want to do this. We’re not together and she was trying to be at peace with her life and move on with her daughter and he didn’t want to take no for an answer.”

Jessica first met Megan when they went to high school together at the Charter School for Applied Technologies, on Kenmore Avenue. Now, Megan’s daughter is in first grade there. The six year old girl was in the house when her mother and grandmother were murdered.

“It’s even more heartbreaking that it’s, you took one life, but you also took two and you took them from that little girl,” said Eckborg, who has started a GoFundMe page for the little girl, and a GoFund Me page to help with the funeral arrangements for Megan and Margie.