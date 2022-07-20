BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, members of the community are invited to gather in remembrance of a young boy who was killed one year ago.

While watching fireworks on Donovan Drive, 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker was fatally shot. Three adults were also shot.

On Saturday, July 23, an event called “It’s a Family Affair” will take place at the Ferry Grider Homes (967 E. Ferry St.).

During the event, which goes from 1-4 p.m., Urban Cuts Barber Shop will be giving free haircuts to children. In addition to that, there will be activities, a live DJ, food, non-alcoholic drinks, and a clothes and books giveaway.

Free tablets will be offered to those who qualify for them, education on dangers presented by prescription and non-prescription drugs will be offered, and mental health services will be provided by the Buffalo Urban League’s Self-Motivation Parents.

The event is sponsored by The Law Offices of John V. Elmore. Elmore says “It is imperative for not only our elected officials and community activists to fight to create change, but also our business leaders. My daughter and I are pleased to play a role in honoring the memory of an innocent child whose life was stolen by senseless gun violence.”