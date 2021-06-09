Events happening at Olmsted parks this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy has announced its summer and fall schedule of events.
The Conservancy says there’s a been a 40 percent increase in “general park use” since the start of the pandemic.
MORE | New beer gives back to those in need
Included in the schedule are walking tours, movie nights and pop-up concerts, among other events.
June
12 – 2nd Saturday Walking Tour Around Hoyt Lake, presented by M&T Bank
21 – Happy FLOmingo Day! Stay tuned for a special announcement
26 – Splish Splash Summer Bash at MLK Jr. Park, presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
July
8 – 6 in 6 BPO Concert Series at Riverside Park, presented by Bank of America and Wegmans
15 – 6 in 6 BPO Concert Series at South Park, presented by Bank of America and Wegmans
22 – 6 in 6 BPO Concert Series at Front Park, presented by Bank of America and Wegmans
29 – 6 in 6 BPO Concert Series at Cazenovia Park, presented by Bank of America and Wegmans
August
5 – 6 in 6 BPO Concert Series at MLK Jr. Park, presented by Bank of America and Wegmans
12 – 6 in 6 BPO Concert Series at Delaware Park, presented by Bank of America and Wegmans
14 – 2nd Saturday Walking Tour Around Hoyt Lake, presented by M&T Bank
20 – Back to School Party & Movie Night at Riverside Park, presented by MolinaCares Foundation
27 – 19th Annual Frederick Law Olmsted Gala at Riverside Park
September/October
September 11 – 2nd Saturday Walking Tour Around Hoyt Lake, presented by M&T BankBuffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy
September 17 – Family Movie Night at Riverside Park, presented by MolinaCares Foundation
October 9 – 2nd Saturday Walking Tour Around Hoyt Lake, presented by M&T Bank
MORE | The full calendar can be found here.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.