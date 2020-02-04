Everclear to headline Decades Live Music Fest at Riverworks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On June 28, Buffalo will play host to a music festival spanning multiple decades.

Just over a week after summer begins, Riverworks will be the location of the Decades Live Music Fest, which sports the tagline “Music of the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s 90’s.”

Headlining is alternative rock band Everclear, who spawned hits throughout the 90s, such as “Father of Mine” and “Santa Monica.”

Throwing it back to the 80s is Jack Russell’s Great White, a hard rock group known for songs like “Once Bitten Twice Sky” and “Rock Me.”

The 60s and 70s will be featured in the form of the Denny Laine Trio. Laine was a founding member of both The Moody Blues and Wings, one of Paul McCartney’s most famous post-Beatles projects.

Local talent will be highlighted during the day as well, with Pink Floyd tribute The Floyd Concept, Scott Celani Band, Tripi, Tonemah and more.

VIP and general admission tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at BuffaloRiverworks.com and ThatsTheTicketPresents.com.