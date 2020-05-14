Evergreen Health offering drive-thru COVID testing beginning next Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Evergreen Health location at 3297 Bailey Avenue will open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site starting next Wednesday.

Officials tell us tests will happen outdoors, by appointment, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

People can start making appointments tomorrow.

Evergreen Health at 3297 Bailey Avenue

Evergreen says the site is geared toward the 14215 zip code, and is open to all, including non-Evergreen and Community Access Services patients.

The test is available for people 16 years and older, and while prescriptions and doctors’ referrals are not required, officials say patients will need proof of health insurance to schedule an appointment.

According to Evergreen Health, arrival by vehicle is encouraged, and some walk-up testing will also be available. Masks are required, and patients will receive test results within two to three days.

To make an appointment call Evergreen at 716-847-2441 and select option 7.