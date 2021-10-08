Excavator hits natural gas pipeline near Elmwood and Forest

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — National Fuel had to make an emergency trip to Buffalo’s west side on Friday morning.

Buffalo fire officials say an excavator doing construction hit a natural gas pipeline near the corner of Elmwood and Forest. It happened around 8:30 a.m.

As crews were responding, one building had to be evacuated. Eventually, the gas leak was stopped and the situation was resolved.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now