Excavator hits natural gas pipeline near Elmwood and Forest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — National Fuel had to make an emergency trip to Buffalo’s west side on Friday morning.
Buffalo fire officials say an excavator doing construction hit a natural gas pipeline near the corner of Elmwood and Forest. It happened around 8:30 a.m.
As crews were responding, one building had to be evacuated. Eventually, the gas leak was stopped and the situation was resolved.
