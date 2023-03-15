BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Zachary Kineke, the blood donor communications supervisor for ConnectLife, says that one-third of Americans are eligible to donate blood, but only about three percent do.

“You can have a car crash victim who needs up to 100 pints of blood,” he says.

So, the need is always there. And it’s not just blood, but platelets, too, which have a relatively short shelf life.

This month, all ConnectLife blood and platelet donors will get a free full-size Fowler’s chocolate bar with an additional coupon on the wrapper. In addition to that, donors who are 21 or older can get a voucher for a buy-one-get-one beer at any Fattey Beer Co. location.

To schedule an appointment, click or tap here or call (716) 529-4270.