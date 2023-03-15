BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Zachary Kineke, the blood donor communications supervisor for ConnectLife, says that one-third of Americans are eligible to donate blood, but only about three percent do.
“You can have a car crash victim who needs up to 100 pints of blood,” he says.
So, the need is always there. And it’s not just blood, but platelets, too, which have a relatively short shelf life.
This month, all ConnectLife blood and platelet donors will get a free full-size Fowler’s chocolate bar with an additional coupon on the wrapper. In addition to that, donors who are 21 or older can get a voucher for a buy-one-get-one beer at any Fattey Beer Co. location.
To schedule an appointment, click or tap here or call (716) 529-4270.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.