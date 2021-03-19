Exercising for a cause, first-ever ‘IceCycle’ raises money for Roswell Park

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cyclists in the Queen City are giving it their all for a good cause.

Roswell Park teamed up with Buffalo Riverworks and some of the best cycling studios in the Queen City for the first-ever “IceCycle.”

Nearly 400 people will take part in these 45-minute sessions, between Friday and Saturday.

“This event is really cool because it got the younger crowd involved in something really important for Roswell Park. And I think everyone was looking for a reason to leave their house and do something fun, so being able to do something for a good cause is amazing.”

Mackenzie Giancarlo, Fundraising Manager, Roswell Park

Each cyclist had to raise at least $200 to get a spot in these classes.

This weekend’s fundraiser is bringing in close to $170,000 for Roswell Park.

If you want to donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories