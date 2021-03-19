Exercising for a cause, first-ever ‘IceCycle’ raises money for Roswell Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cyclists in the Queen City are giving it their all for a good cause.

Roswell Park teamed up with Buffalo Riverworks and some of the best cycling studios in the Queen City for the first-ever “IceCycle.”

Nearly 400 people will take part in these 45-minute sessions, between Friday and Saturday.

“This event is really cool because it got the younger crowd involved in something really important for Roswell Park. And I think everyone was looking for a reason to leave their house and do something fun, so being able to do something for a good cause is amazing.” Mackenzie Giancarlo, Fundraising Manager, Roswell Park

Each cyclist had to raise at least $200 to get a spot in these classes.

This weekend’s fundraiser is bringing in close to $170,000 for Roswell Park.

If you want to donate, click here.