Experts warn getting COVID testing results too late could make testing useless

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–As Erie County reports the latest numbers of coronavirus cases some people say they’re still waiting to get their test results even up to 14 days later.

A local doctor warns the longer the wait, the less effective the testing becomes.

Julie Cirivello says she’s been waiting more than a week for her results after getting tested for COVID-19.

She says her cousin found out she tested positive on July 6th. So Cirivello and her parents got tested the next day.

She says they went to Urgent Care, and she got tested at the CVS drive-thru.

Dr. Raul Vazquez says it’s becoming a problem, as test results are taking five days, even up to two weeks.

He says if people get their test results too late, the testing becomes useless.

That’s why Dr. Vazquez says contact tracing is critical. He recommends getting tested again.