Explore and More gave kids with serious illnesses a VIP experience Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A very special group of local kids were treated to a VIP experience. The Explore and More Children’s Museum hosted the Brave Little Fighters Foundation Saturday.

The group serves children as young as four who have serious or terminal illnesses. Explore and More opened its doors to the group after the museum closed for the day, so kids got the whole place to themselves.

Parents say it’s nice to get out of the house, especially after the pandemic.

“The last 18 months pretty much we just stayed in. The school was by telehealth. Physical therapy, all her therapies were by telehealth. She didn’t get out at all. It was strictly being at home. You know it’s kind of tough. At least if I had to go to the grocery store, I could. She could not,” parent Mary Boguhn said.

The brave little fighters foundation is a non-profit that organizes fun, free activities for these children and their families, year-round.