Explore and More partners with Delta Sonic to open new “Car Wash” exhibit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Explore and More Children’s Museum is opening a new exhibit to the public.

The museum partnered with Delta Sonic for “Car Wash.”

It’s a one-of-a-kind exhibit, that took a year to build.

It shows kids the inner workings of how the car wash runs.

“Everything in the Museum is for and about Buffalo. And everybody knows what delta sonic is. And Mr. Benderson also wanted to really educate the public on how they reuse the water and the environmental safety of it all.” Kristin Scholz, Director Of Development

Explore and More tells us as part of this partnership, Delta Sonic will be donating to the museum for years to come.

For more information about the program, click here.