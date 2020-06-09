Explore and More putting together ‘Find a Truck’ event due to pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Explore and More Children’s Museum is putting together an event to get the entire family out of the house!

The museum holds their Touch a Truck event every June.

This year, they’ll be holding a “Find a Truck Event” instead because of the pandemic.

During the last week of June, the children’s museum will release virtual videos that explore different trucks in our area.

They’ll then hold a scavenger hunt for families to see the trucks in-person on June 27th.

The scavenger hunt will take you to different parking lots around Buffalo.

The parking lots will have trucks, giveaways, and even superheros to say hello to, all from the comfort of your car.

The ‘Find a Truck’ scavenger hunt is free but you do have to pre-register.

The museum ran out of tickets, but Marketing Manager Jess Basil says they’ll be opening it up to more families this week.