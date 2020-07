BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Wednesday, kids can run through the exhibits at the Explore & More Children’s Museum in Buffalo once again.

The Children’s Museum will be open Wednesday through Saturday with member priority. The museum will reopen to the public on July 15.

There are two sessions each day — one from 9:30 a.m. to Noon, and another from 1-3:30 p.m.

The museum will be closed for an hour at mid-day, so that crews can clean and sanitize it.

Tickets must be reserved ahead of time.