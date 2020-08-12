Explore & More Museum celebrating first birthday with two weeks of festivities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Explore & More Children’s Museum is celebrating its first birthday at Canalside from August 14-28.

Officials say they are inviting families and friends to enjoy two safe, fun-filled weeks of in-person and virtual birthday festivities.

Anyone celebrating a birthday in August will receive free admission into the museum, Explore & More says.

While at the museum, children can participate in a scavenger hunt, and the museum says everyone is invited to write their birthday wish and place it on the Wegmans Wishing Wall.

Families can also post wishes on social media using #WegmansWishingWall.

Explore & More says two lucky winners will be randomly chosen to win a $250 Wegmans gift card. The first winner will be announced on August 21, and the second on August 28.

Virtually, families can enjoy birthday-themed readings through the Explore & More Facebook page, and families are invited to share their favorite birthday memory, whether it’s a picture or a video, post it to social media and use #happybirthdayexploreandmore.

Explore & More says it will conduct random drawings for various prizes throughout the two-week birthday celebration.

