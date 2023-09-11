BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Explore & More Children’s Museum will be temporarily closing its doors for a month, starting Thursday.

The closure will last through October 18, and during that time, crews will be performing maintenance and installing a new exhibit. That being said, there are limited times open for weekend birthday parties and private rentals. Email booking@exploreandmore.org for more on that.

“During this time, our team will be hard at work cleaning, repairing, installing, and brainstorming all the new ways we can make the museum even more enriching for our community,” Explore & More said.

Updates on the changes will be shown on the museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages.