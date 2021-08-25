Extended hours for Buffalo splash pads on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Splash pads in the City of Buffalo will be open longer on Wednesday, due to the heat advisory in effect across much of western New York.

The splash pads are normally open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Wednesday, they opened at 10 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

