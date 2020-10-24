F.A.T.H.E.R.S. holds giveaway for those who couldn’t make it to mall, large store during pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A group that supports peace in the Buffalo community spent today giving to the people of Buffalo.

The group F.A.T.H.E.R.S. held a giveaway this afternoon on Broadway in the city.

It was for people in the inner city who couldn’t make it to a mall or large store during the pandemic.

F.A.T.H.E.R.S. Is marking its 20th anniversary this fall.

The group’s founder, Leonard Lane, told us it is part of their ongoing mission “Love thy neighbor.”

“We got so many new things today. We have brand new boots, we got brand new coats. We got food, we got household ware, we got pots and pans, and silverware, and we have toys. We even have Halloween candy,” Lane said.

Items were donated by the Basil automotive group.

Lane says today’s event helps more than a thousand people in Buffalo.