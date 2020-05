BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Face masks are being given out at a few spots in the Queen City tonight.

People can pick them up at WEDI Buffalo on Grant Street from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the Lexington Co-op on Elmwood Avenue from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin organized the giveaways.

Anyone can pick up masks for themselves and their families.