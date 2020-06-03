Faith leaders gather outside City Hall Wednesday to fight for justice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Faith and religious leaders in the City of Buffalo are standing together to fight for justice after days of protests. They want to meet with city leaders on what needs to change here.

You couldn’t even see the steps of City Hall here just hours ago as there were so many people from different churches and faiths standing together.

Leaders say they have been far too quiet in all of this and enough is enough.

Standing together, kneeling together on the steps of City Hall, several faith leaders say this is how it should be.

Voice Buffalo organized the rally Wednesday afternoon in response to recent protests over the death of George Floyd and other cases of police brutality.

Leaders say they’re praying for peace and healing in the city especially after the violence in the last few days.

Denise Walden with Voice Buffalo says it’ll take the church to not only stand unity but to work together with local government.

Voice Buffalo tells us they want to hear from the community on what can be done so they can take those suggestions inside City Hall.

Walden says they hope to meet with the mayor and law enforcement officials.

HAPPENING NOW: Voice Buffalo and several other faith leaders are gathering outside of City Hall to fight for justice and against police brutality. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/6JUQRxgSbn — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) June 3, 2020

They’re now walking to the holding center to stand in solidarity with those who have died. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/Oin7xyPmve — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) June 3, 2020

Voice Buffalo says they organized this today to call for healing and restoration @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/Hm3OvcSf3w — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) June 3, 2020