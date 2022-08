BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you have any large items that you’re looking to get rid of in the City of Buffalo, you might want to start planning for that.

The city’s fall bulk trash collection starts this week. The bulk trash schedule will kick off in the Ellicott District. Items should be placed at the curb as soon as possible.

Items such as electronic waste, construction debris, and tires are banned from bulk trash collection.