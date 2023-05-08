BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The widow of fallen firefighter Jason Arno has filed a notice of claim against both the City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Fire Department.
Sarah Elizabeth Tierney, who’s being represented by law firm Gibson, McAskill and Crosby, filed the claim for the following:
- conscious pain and suffering
- fear of impending death
- wrongful death
- loss of enjoyment of life
- past and future lost wages
- medical expenses
- funeral expenses
- lost pension benefits
- lost social security benefits
- loss of consortium
- loss of household services
- loss of parental care, nurturing and guidance
- attorneys’ fees
The legal document claims the damages sustained were the result of “the negligence, recklessness and carelessness of the City of Buffalo and/or the City of Buffalo Fire Department” by allowing firefighters to enter the building “despite unreasonable dangerous conditions.”
Jason Arno was 37 years old when he died responding to the March 1 fire at 745 Main St.
The three-story structure, which was built roughly 120 years ago, was owned by former Congressman Chris Jacobs. Its ground floor had housed costume shop DC Theatricks before the fire.
In addition to his widow, Arno also left behind a 3-year-old daughter.
A monetary number to represent the damages suffered has not yet been determined, according to the notice of claim. Tierney intends to commence a civil lawsuit against the city and the fire department unless her demands are met, according to the document.
