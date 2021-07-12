Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall makes its way to Buffalo this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A one-of-a-kind traveling memorial will be in Buffalo this coming weekend. The Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall is a traveling memorial in the shape of a larger-than-life American flag.

The 28-foot-long, six-foot-tall memorial is made of 7,000 dog tags, which represents the number of soldiers who have been killed in Iraq and Afghanistan. 60 or so of those names are from Western New York.

And the stars on the memorial represent gold star families. The veteran-run non-profit “K.I.A. Memorial Roadmarch” partnered with Buffalo’s Military and Naval Park to bring the Fallen Heroes Memorial.

Founder and veteran Jason Jaskula told us 7,000 names of fallen heroes isn’t just 7,000 when you consider the loved ones they left behind.

“Each one, you know, they have a mom, a dad, a brother, a sister, a son, a daughter, a wife, a husband. It’s amazing how exponential it gets just with one name alone, so to see 7,000 of them, plus all the families that are affected, it’s going to be something to see,” said Sergeant Major Jason Jaskula

Jaskula says this is a solemn event and asks visitors to be respectful since the memorial is on loan.

There’s a private showing for gold star families on Friday.

Then rain or shine, it’s free to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.