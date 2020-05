BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Memorial weekend tradition at Buffalo’s Bidwell Park today.

Alumni of Lafayette High School, reading the names of deceased veterans from World War I to the present day.

The ceremony took place at a monument, dedicated to a Lafayette grad who served more than a century ago.

The observance was more subdued due to social distancing but still respected those fallen heroes.

It’s been held annually since 1936, except during Wolrd War II.