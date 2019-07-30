Families in court Monday demanding answers about why St. Matthew’s moved bodies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Loved ones went to court today to demand answers about why a cemetery began moving bodies that were already buried.

St. Matthew’s is accused of moving hundreds of graves and not telling families before the work started.

The cemetery says it relocated the caskets because the land started giving way into a creek.

One attorney told us the judge will decide whether to grant retroactive approval to ST. Matthew’s.

“This current action is brought by the cemetery after they violated state law by disinterring 215 caskets and reburying them without court permission or the families’ permission — now that the cemetery is seeking permission after the fact, which the statute does not provide for and we strongly oppose,” Attorney Barry Covert says.

Another hearing is set for late August.