Families taking care of getting children vaccinated after state crackdown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The repeal of religious exemptions for mandatory vaccinations came with a hard 14-day grace period which caught thousands of New York families by surprise.

As of two weeks ago, Buffalo Public Schools had 5,000 students without the needed vaccines, but by the end of last week, the number was down to 1,200.

State health officials also stepped in to make sure medical supplies were quickly getting to where they are needed.

Nurse practitioner Patricia Dyer is Medical Director at Saint Lawrence which has been forced to pick up a lot of the slack.

In addition to their own patients, many students who can’t get in to see their regular doctors are referred here, and there are just two practitioners qualified to administer the vaccines.

But Dyer says they have to turn some patients away due to regulations or vaccine shortages which can mean waiting another 24 to 48 hours. But there is progress.

Buffalo schools’ un-vaccinated count has now dropped from the original 5,000 down to about 900.