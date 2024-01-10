Content warning: this story contains details of suicide.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The grandmother of a Buffalo Public Schools student who died by suicide last year is suing the district, the school board, the city and the mother of an unnamed student she claims bullied her grandson.

12-year-old Dariel Rivera Reyes, who was a student at Buffalo Public School 48, died by suicide on May 17, 2023.

A lawsuit filed on Monday by Rivera Reyes’ grandmother Blanca Martinez claims that Dariel was bullied by multiple classmates both in person and online beginning in 2021 until his death.

According to court documents, it is alleged that the school board, district administrators and the mother of one of the students, named as Faila Bitomwa, “had actual and/or constructive knowledge that Dariel had been and was continuously bullied, tormented and harassed,” but “did not prevent the bullying or take any steps to stop the persistent abuse of Dariel.”

It also claims that the unnamed student bullied others as well, not just Rivera Reyes. It was allegedly known that the student tended to behave that way.

The suit claims that as a result of the persistent bullying, Rivera Reyes “was caused to suffer serious injuries and damages including conscious pain and suffering, profound psychological injuries and emotional distress that resulted in his death on May 17, 2023.”

Martinez is seeking a trial by jury.

Buffalo Public Schools provided a statement to News 4 on Wednesday, saying, “While the district does not comment on pending litigation, the superintendent and the entire district continues to extend out deepest sympathies to Dariel Rivera Reyes’ family, friends, students, and school staff.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, there are resources available. You can call or text 988 for the 24/7 Crisis and Suicide Prevention Hotline. Erie County also has resources available, including a 24/7 hotline: 716-834-3131.