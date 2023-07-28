BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The grieving family of a man who was slain in Buffalo’s West Side last month is offering a cash reward for any information that helps put his killer behind bars.

Andrew Spears was fatally shot on Baynes Street between West Ferry Street and Breckenridge Street while he sat in his Jeep on June 9. He was 36-years-old. Spears’ death has left his loved ones wracked with grief — a grief made all the more painful by the fact that the identity of his killer remains shrouded in mystery.

“Fridays are my worst days,” Spears’ mother, Kathy Marks, told News 4’s Patrick Ryan. “From the time I wake up to the time I go to sleep, my head automatically plays out, time for time — I know exactly everything that happened that day.”

The Buffalo Police Department told News 4 that the investigation into Spears’ death is ongoing. Marks said investigators are regularly in touch with the family.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $7,500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person who shot Spears. His loved ones have also raised $10,000, which the family is offering as an additional reward. Spears’ parents and siblings, as well as Spears’ girlfriend, Melanie Gugino, have left posters across the City of Buffalo in an effort to spread word of the unsolved homicide and find the person responsible.

“Don’t be scared. That’s the problem with our streets right now is that so much of this is going on and no one wants to come forward,” Marks said. “But if [someone] came forward, it is anonymous. Your name would never come out. But we can maybe prevent this from happening to someone else.”

Anyone who may have any information regarding the homicide of Andrew Spears is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of WNY at 716-867-6161.