Famous faces take part in virtual reading at Explore & More

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — Spending all this time at home the kids might be getting a little bit bored. Explore and More Children’s Museum has the solution. They’ve got some of Western New York’s favorite athletes reading their favorite books!

From the Buffalo Sabres to the Buffalo Bills, Explore and More is recruiting some famous faces to get kids excited about reading!​

Former Bills’ player Eric Wood and Kyle Okposo of the Sabres both took some time to read with their families. ​

“We’re trying to do everything we can to keep children as engaged as possible,” said Amelia Schrader of Explore and More.

​Those involved say having someone they know read these stories is not only entertaining for the kids but helps keep their mind active.​​”We’re really hopeful to help prevent any​ memory loss that’s bound to happen with kids out of school,” said Schrader.

​Virtual story time is also meant to give parents a few spare minutes to get things done, in the midst of both working and home schooling .​​

“We wanted to do something where caregivers can give their kids something and sort of step away for a moment especially if there is an important conference call or something they need to accomplish,” she said. ​

The books chosen aim to teach real life lessons​ and the program has been a hit so far.​Because just like sports, stories also bring us together.



To experience a free, virtual reading, head to https://exploreandmore.org/programs/storytime/.