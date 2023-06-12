BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they’ve made an arrest following a homicide that took place on Niagara Street.

The incident occurred Sunday on the street’s 400 block, near the intersection of Maryland Street, around 1 p.m. There, police say they found 49-year-old Tremaine Mayfield of Buffalo suffering from a severe stab wound to the chest following a domestic incident.

After being taken to ECMC, police say Mayfield succumbed to his injuries.

A suspect in Mayfield’s killing was immediately identified, according to police, leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Buffalo resident Timothy Austin on a charge of first-degree manslaughter.

