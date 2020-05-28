Father Peter Karalus returns to active ministry after allegation is found to be unsubstantiated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Reverend Peter J. Karalus will return to active ministry effective immediately.

Apostolic Administrator Bishop Edward Scharfenberger made the announcement Thursday following a review of all available documentation and recommendation of the Independent Review Board.

The Diocese of Buffalo says Father Karalus has been on administrative leave since March following an allegation related to 2011.

According to the diocese, the Independent Review Board found that claim to be unsubstantiated.

Erie County DA John Flynn also said there was no basis for pursuing criminal charges.

Karalus will resume his previous role as Vicar General of the diocese.

News 4 received this statement from Karalus this morning regarding his reinstatement:

I am very grateful to Bishop Scharfenberger and the Independent Review Board for conducting an extensive investigation which exonerated me and for returning me to my ministerial duties. When this allegation was first made, I stated that there has never been any misconduct involving a penitent during the Sacrament of Reconciliation nine years ago. I am looking forward to once again serving the faithful of our Church.” Father Peter Karalus

