Father who admitted to starting fire that killed son pleads guilty to criminal contempt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo father who pleaded guilty to starting a fire that killed his seven-year-old son has admitted to criminal contempt.

Joseph Conti pleaded guilty to blocking his estranged wife’s driver’s side door with his body this past June.

Prosecutors say this prevented her from attending church services on Gold St.

When prosecutors say Conti refused to leave, his wife became afraid and drove away.

According to officials, Conti violated a non-offensive conduct order of protection. He was on probation at the time.

Conti faces up to a year in jail when he’s sentenced on January 21.

Previously, Conti pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, and admitted to starting a fire in Buffalo’s Lovejoy neighborhood, which occurred in January of last year.

Conti was reportedly trying to light a cigarette with a blowtorch, causing the fire.

His son, Anthony, was pronounced dead after being pulled out of the home.

Conti remains in custody pending his sentence.