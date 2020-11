BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The FBI continues to offer up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of 12-year-old Badraldeen Elwaseem.

The #FBI continues to offer a #REWARD of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the shooting death of 12-year-old Badraldeen Elwaseem. Call 716-856-7800 or go to https://t.co/37IHDoa94E to share what you know. #WNY #ROC @BPDAlerts pic.twitter.com/AOvYdeLtJC — FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) November 30, 2020

Badraldeen Mohamad Elwaseem was killed in April 2019 when he was hit by a stray bullet in his apartment on Williams Street in Buffalo.

He was a refugee from Yemen.

Officials ask anyone with information to share with the FBI by calling 716-856-7800 or go to tips.fbi.gov.