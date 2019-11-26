FBI raid appears to be focusing on Grassroots founder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The FBI raid at Buffalo City Hall appears to be focusing on a well-known Buffalo political figure.

The Buffalo News is reporting Grassroots founder Maurice Garner is getting the FBI’s attention.

Federal investigators seized cartloads of files and office equipment at City Hall almost three weeks ago.

They concentrated mainly on the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency.

Since then, The Buffalo News says investigators have been asking about Garner, who is a friend of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

The FBI has raided other locations linked to Garner in the past.

News 4 briefly spoke with Garner’s attorney, who said his client has not been contacted by anyone in law enforcement.