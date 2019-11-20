FC Buffalo says USL has conditional agreement to bring soccer club to Buffalo in 2023

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the British Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool, at the Stamford Bridge Stadium, London, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Tuesday the United Soccer League announced they have a conditional agreement with developer John McClutchy and partner Dennis Penman to bring a club to Buffalo in 2023.

The USL says this move is pending the construction of a soccer-specific stadium in Buffalo and the completion of economic feasibility studies.

FC Buffalo club co-owner Nick Mendola released a statement this afternoon on today’s announcement:

We’ve had some intriguing discussions with John and Dennis about the project and a soccer-specific stadium of that scale in Buffalo would be a such a terrific addition to our landscape, we’ve loved growing FC Buffalo for 10-plus years, so it’s no surprise that the combination of our incredible home town and this exciting sport connect to make an attractive proposition. We need your continued support now more than ever. This club has always been for you, and will remain so. We remain committed to the game in Buffalo and are excited to begin our 11th season this summer. We’re proud to have built this club in our hometown and excited to grow it into the future. Advancing soccer in Buffalo has always been our goal, and our amazing supporters, stake holders, and alumni can rest assured that we’ll continue to support that at every turn with their best interests at heart.” FC Buffalo co-owner Nick Mendola

Mayor Byron Brown spoke to media today saying he’d been in contact with an ownership group about bringing a USL club to the city.

Brown says the city is working with them to find the proper location for a stadium facility.