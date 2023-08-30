BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Brian Higgins are coming together to announce federal funding for a new Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute in Buffalo.
Joining them is Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York President Casimiro D. Rodriguez.
