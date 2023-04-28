BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Federal lawmakers are calling for an investigation into the working conditions at the United States Postal Service. Specifically, they want to look into how the Christmas blizzard was handled.
News 4’s Marlee Tuskes has been looking into this. Learn more in the video above.
Marlee Tuskes is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.