BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — FeedMore Western New York’s mission is to help the community that helps each other.

After combing the Meals on Wheels program and Western New York’s Foodbank in 2019, FeedMore has helped people throughout four different counties.

“We wanted to make sure that no matter what your situation is–were here for you.” The Public Relations Manager of FeedMore, Catherine Shick said, “No matter what someone’s specific need is, we encourage anyone that needs food assistance..to make us their first call.”

Following the attack on Jefferson Avenue, they’re noticing people are taking their reactions and turning it into action.

“What Buffalo and Western New York are largely known for is being that city of good neighbors.” Shick said, “I think what we see when tragedy and adversity hits our community, we have so many people who come out and say, ‘I’m here to help, what can I do for my fellow neighbors.'”

With the help of 1,100 volunteers, FeedMore has been able to distribute five hundred thousand pounds of food to Buffalo’s East side through their two emergency distribution sites, at the John B. Willey Pavilion and Resource Council of Western New York, on top of the other distribution sites they already have in the East side.

“We knew we wanted to come here in order to make sure that the products we donated got to the places they needed to be.” Roeena Neal, an employee at Vertiv told me, as she donated the goods their company fundraised for.

Without the community’s help, FeedMore wouldn’t be able to help food deserts like the East Side.

But as their mission goes past the emergency help, they work towards feeding Western New York, one plate at a time.

The organization primarily gets its supply through donations from larger community members like local farmers, and wholesalers, but also funding from the state and federal governments.

They say they are always looking for donations, and people willing to donate their time.

If you are interested in donating funds for perishable food items click here.

If you are in need of food assistance, you can click here or call (716) 822-2002.