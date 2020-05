BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–FeedMore Western New York is holding a virtual fundraiser to help provide more food to people in need, and you can participate from your couch.

The event starts tonight at 6 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m.

It’ll include live raffle drawings, auction items you can bid on, videos, music, and more.

You can also buy chocolate covered pretzels, and win gift cards with them, that range from $10 to $50.