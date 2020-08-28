FeedMore WNY honors volunteers with gifts

(WIVB)–FeedMore WNY honored volunteers in a special way today.

Leaders with the organization hand-delivered a gift to say thank you to some volunteers with the Meals on Wheels program.

FeedMore usually holds a thank you ceremony every year for volunteers who hit milestone anniversaries. That wasn’t possible this year because of the pandemic.

So they went door-to-door to say thank you in-person.

About 30 volunteers were honored today.

One of those volunteers has been with the organization for 45 years!

FeedMore leaders say they’re always looking for volunteers.

Right now, there’s a critical need for volunteers for home-delivered meals.

They’ve added almost 2,000 recipients to that program since March.

