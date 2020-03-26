FeedMore WNY to distribute food at Kleinhans on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — FeedMore WNY is holding a supplemental food distribution event at Kleinhans Music Hall on Thursday.

Those interested in picking up some food can go to the music hall’s parking lot at 3 Symphony Circle in Buffalo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Participants will be asked to sign in, in order to self-declare their need. Although it is set up as a drive-thru model, walkers will be accommodated.

Here are the dates and locations of upcoming food distribution events in western New York: