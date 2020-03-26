FeedMore WNY to distribute food at Kleinhans on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — FeedMore WNY is holding a supplemental food distribution event at Kleinhans Music Hall on Thursday.
Those interested in picking up some food can go to the music hall’s parking lot at 3 Symphony Circle in Buffalo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Participants will be asked to sign in, in order to self-declare their need. Although it is set up as a drive-thru model, walkers will be accommodated.
Here are the dates and locations of upcoming food distribution events in western New York:
- Area Christian Sherman Food Pantry, 133 West Main St., Sherman, NY 14781, Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. (Chautauqua County)
- Brocton Portland Food Pantry, 7081 East Route 20, Westfield, NY 14787, Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Chautauqua County)
- Citizens Community Development Corporation, 134 William St., Buffalo, NY 14204, Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon (Erie County)
- Bread of Life Pantry, 8745 Supervisor Ave., Colden, NY 14033, Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Erie County)
- Cattaraugus CAO, 25 Jefferson St., Salamanca, NY 14779, Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Cattaraugus County)
- First Baptist Church of Newfane, 2737 Main St., Newfane, NY 14108, Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Niagara County)
- Care N’ Share Food Pantry, 3628 Ransomville Road, Ransomville, NY 14131, Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (Niagara County)