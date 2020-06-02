Breaking News
FeedMore WNY to receive donation from Price Rite

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Price Rite Marketplace is donating more than $131,000 to area food banks following its annual Check-Out Hunger fundraising campaign.

Officials say from November to December 2019, stores throughout eight states, including stores in Western New York, collected donations at checkout to support the fight against hunger.

FeedMore WNY will receive the funds from the campaign.

“We greatly appreciate the support and generosity of our customers and associates, whose contributions help make a difference in the communities we serve at a time when it is needed most,” said Jim Dorey, President of Price Rite Marketplace.

The supermarket says it has raised over $1.8 million for the Check-Out Hunger initiative since 2002.

