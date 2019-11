BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting in the vicinity of Prospect Ave. and Maryland St.

Officers responded to the scene around 8:40 a.m. There, police say a female victim was struck by gunfire.

She was taken to ECMC to be treated for injuries that appear serious.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.