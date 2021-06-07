Festival organizers, city leaders raise Juneteenth flag in Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Juneteenth Festival organizers, Mayor Brown, and other local leaders were in Niagara Square this morning to raise the Pan-African flag in honor of Buffalo’s 46th Annual Juneteenth Festival.

The national theme for this year’s Juneteenth is “The Continual Evolution of Juneteenth.”

Here in Buffalo, 2021 marks the first time Juneteenth will be an official paid holiday, and City Hall will be closed on Friday, June 18 for the new holiday.

Mayor Brown said he’s asking all Buffalo residents to reflect on the many ways a diverse and inclusive community enhances and enriches the lives of all of our residents on Juneteenth.

“On this Juneteenth, I am proud that my administration has the most diverse workforce in the history of the city of Buffalo. I look forward to building on all of our actions and continuing to make Buffalo a model for racial equity, social reconstruction, and opportunity for all,” Mayor Brown added.

Organizers tell us the mission of the Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo is to actively preserve and promote the broad spectrum of African American heritage through educational and cultural activities that benefit the community as a whole.

M&T Bank is partnering with the City of Buffalo and others to present this year’s festival.

The 2021 Buffalo Juneteenth Festival will once again be virtual.